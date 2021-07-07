Kansas lawmaker launches campaign for AG with dig at Kobach

Kansas state Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, presides as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chair over a meeting at the Statehouse on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Warren has launched a campaign for Kansas attorney general. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has launched a campaign for Kansas attorney general with a dig at polarizing conservative and rival Kris Kobach.

State Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood immediately played to some Republicans’ fears about whether Kobach can win in November 2022.

Warren is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was at the center of debates over the state’s coronavirus pandemic response. She released a campaign video declaring that she fights for conservative values and wins.

It was a dig at Kobach. He lost the governor’s race in 2018 and a GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2020. Kobach suggested Warren isn’t qualified to be attorney general.

