Kansas mayor suspends bid for Democratic nod for US Senate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas mayor has suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi said Thursday that responding to the coronavirus pandemic had become her most important work and would demand all of her focus for the foreseeable future.

Reddi’s decision all but guarantees that state Sen. and Kansas City-area Dr. Barbara Bollier will be the Democratic nominee.

Reddi raised less than $147,000 for her campaign through March, while Bollier raised nearly $3.5 million. Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013 and is serving a yearlong term as mayor.

