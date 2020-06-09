Kansas not swayed by Democrats’ luck with mail-balloting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top election official argued Tuesday that going in person to the polls is “a community event” for many voters and moving solely to mail ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic would create confusion.

Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab is well along in his plans to equip every polling place with two plexiglass screens for the Aug. 4 primary election.

It’s been less than five weeks since Democrats had a presidential primary only by mail that went relatively smoothly.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has not moved toward all-mail-ballot elections, despite Democrats’ experience. Schwab plans to hand out personal protective equipment to election workers.

