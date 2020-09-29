Kansas officials issue warning about third-party voter engagement efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several elected officials are issuing a warning to Kansas voters to exercise caution with third-party voter engagement efforts.

Secretary of State Schwab, State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, and Senate President Susan Wagle said they have received hundreds of inquiries from Kansas residents expressing concern with confusing mailings, phone calls, and electronic communications by third parties ahead of the November 3 General Election.

The Secretary of State’s Office reports it is not uncommon for third parties – mainly political parties and advocacy organizations – to engage in voter outreach efforts in an election year.

However, there has been a significant increase in contacts coordinated by out of state entities.

There have been reported issues with unsubmitted voter registrations, invalid signatures, and not receiving advance by mail ballots after using third-party platforms.

Voters should instead register to vote safely and securely online through the Secretary of State’s website – sos.ks.gov or by contacting their local election office.

Voters can also download an advance by mail ballot application online at sos.ks.gov or through their local election office.

The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is October 13 while the deadline to request an advance by mail ballot is October 27.

State law requires voters to provide their driver’s license or photo identification number or a copy of a government-issued ID with voter registration forms and advance by mail ballot applications.

Signatures are also required for individuals registering to vote in Kansas and for those who request an advance by mail ballot for the 2020 general election.

OFFICIAL ELECTION RESOURCES:

• Register to vote (online): https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx

• Register to vote (paper): https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/voterregistration.pdf

• Register to vote (Espanol): https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/Spanish/SpanishVoterReg.pdf

• Advance by mail ballot application: https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/AV1.pdf

• Advance by mail ballot application (Espanol):

https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/Spanish/AV1%20(Spanish).pdf

• Verify voter information: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/

