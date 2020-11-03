Kansas political records that could potentially be broken on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 40% of Kansas’s nearly 2 million registered voters have already cast a ballot this election, but that percentage could break a record come today.

Kansas has not seen voter turnout over 85% since 1992, but this year, Kansas has seen a record number of advanced ballots.

Political Analyst Dr. Jeff Jarman said it will be one of several things to watch out for on Election Day.

“We don’t know if the dramatic increase in early voting will translate into higher overall numbers or whether they are just the same voters who are turning out early rather than Election Day,” said Jarman.

Jarman said with more incentive to vote in advance, it will make it hard to predict the numbers.

“Here in particular, we have a long window for early voting, we introduced mega-site voting to make it even easier for people, we have multiple locations all across the county for weeks now and that has made a real difference in driving turnout so far,” said Jarman.

Another thing to watch out for is the U.S. Senate race against Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall.

“It has been a high profile race, it has attracted lots of money from outside interests and out of state, and I think whether or not that race, whether Kansas sees its first Democratic U.S. Senator in decades is an interesting race to watch,” said Jarman.

He said if Bollier wins, it will be the first Democratic U.S. Senator in decades.

Also, he said it will be interesting to see the differences between that Senate race and the Presidential race.

“It’ll be interesting to see how big dip from four years ago there is for Trump at the presidential level and whether that has a direct impact has on the Marshall/Bollier race,” he said.

As for all of those who end up being elected, he said there will be a lot of work.

“It is a highly polarized country right now from you know county commission races, legislative races, U.S. Senate, the presidency, it will be a challenge for whoever wins to try and figure out how to govern and bring people together,” he said.

Jarman said this year could have a lot of new twists, but it all depends on what happens when Kansans go to the polls.

“We’ve been inundated with poll data, but the only poll that matters is the one tomorrow when people vote and so hopefully everyone who has a ballot will get it turned in and everybody who is eligible to vote will get out and do so,” he said.

