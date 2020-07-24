Kansas Rep. Watkins’ main GOP foe had more cash in mid-July

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., makes a point during a town hall meeting, in Topeka, Kan. Watkins, a freshman Kansas congressman who had listed a UPS Inc. store as his residence on a voter registration, was criminally charged Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with four crimes, including unlawful voting. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Campaign finance records show that freshman Rep. Steve Watkins had less campaign cash than his main Republican rival as the GOP primary race entered its final 20 days.

State Treasurer Jake LaTurner had about $379,000 in campaign cash on July 15, compared to Watkins’ $256,000.

LaTurner raised nearly $173,000 in contributions from April 1 through Wednesday, including more than $10,000 after July 15.

Watkins received $141,000 in contributions after April 1, including $1,050 on Tuesday.

The race has been shadowed by felony election fraud charges filed against Watkins in Shawnee County District Court. The congressman has called those charges “bogus.”

