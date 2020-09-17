Kansas Republican’s Senate ad relies on out-of-context clips

Roger Marshall pumps his fist after speaking to supporters near Pawnee Rock, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after defeating Kris Kobach in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Roger Marshall uses out-of-context clips from Democrat Barbara Bollier’s ads in a television spot arguing that she’s trying to hide liberal views from Kansas voters.

The move suggests that the GOP doesn’t have the race for an open U.S. Senate seat locked down yet. Bollier’s campaign and two Kansas political scientists argued Wednesday that Marshall’s ad is misleading because it uses video snippets of Bollier to attack her on abortion and gun rights when she was speaking about other topics.

Marshall campaign manager Eric Pahls said the ad is not deceptive because it opens with, “How would it sound if Barbara Bollier’s ads actually matched her liberal record?”

