Kansas Secretary of State announces the appointment of Sedgwick County election commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Friday announced the appointment of Angela Caudillo as Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.

Caudillo was born and raised in Sedgwick County. Before being named county election commissioner, Caudillo served as administrative manager in the Sedgwick County Clerk’s Office. She also worked at COMCARE of Sedgwick County. Caudillo is a certified county clerk.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University and an associate’s degree from Butler

County Community College. She is also a graduate of the MiniMPA program at Wichita State University.

“Ms. Caudillo has an established relationship with Sedgwick County government and comes to the office with a strong background in local government operations and administrative management,” said Secretary Schwab said in a statement.

A committee of representatives from Sedgwick County government and the Office of Secretary of State

interviewed several candidates and forwarded their recommendations to Secretary Schwab.

Current Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman’s term is set to expire on July 19, 2021. However, Schwab decided not to reappoint her to another term due to a policy directive regarding the way the statewide voter registration may be accessed from within the county network.

Lehman was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2020. Because of Lehman’s diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, she was under medical advice not to go into the office. She filed several appeals requesting an exception to the policy.

To see Lehman’s full statement, click here.