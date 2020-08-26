Kansas Secretary of State urges caution with third party voter outreach efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab wants to remind Kansans to remain cautious in participating in third party outreach efforts ahead of the November 3 general election.

The office has experienced an influx of calls and emails from residents across the state after receiving mailers, phone calls, and electronic communications.

“It is not uncommon for third parties – political, activist and otherwise – to engage in voter outreach efforts in an election year,” said Schwab. “The information collected by third parties does not always meet the requirements laid out in state law, potentially resulting in incomplete voter registration or mail ballot application.”

Schwab’s office encourages voters to not provide personal information to third parties. He says there is no guarantee that the parties will turn in voter information to local election offices.

“Misinformation is prevalent in election years, particularly this year with the added component of COVID-19,” said Schwab.

Instead, Schwab recommends voters register online through the Secretary of State’s website sos.ks.gov or by contacting their local election office.

Voters can also download an advance by mail ballot application online or through their local election office. We have links below.

