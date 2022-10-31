WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong. He says the text messages that a lot of people are getting did not come from his office.

Several viewers contacted us about the suspicious texts. Carla Thompson sent us a picture of the text. She says it had her correct home address but the wrong polling place.

(Courtesy Carla Thompson)

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the texts appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures.

“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” he said. “The secretary of state’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf. State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance.”

The secretary of state’s election website provides accurate information about polling locations. Click on VoteKansas.gov.

Schwab said voters could also call the elections division at 785-296-4561 if they have questions or require more information.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said her office has also heard about the texts.

“We have been contacted about some individuals receiving some text messages from sources giving some election info,” she said. “We know at least one case a voter received incorrect information.”

She said her office is not sending voters any text messages regarding the election.

“We encourage any voter that is receiving that text to go get their information from trusted sources,” Caudillo said. “You can get that from our website and the secretary of state’s website. Make sure to bring your ID when voting.”

Click this link for the Sedgwick County election office website. If you want to vote in person before the election, click here for your options in Sedgwick County. Sedgwick County voters who want to find their election-day polling place can visit VoteKansas.gov or click on this Sedgwick County link that lets you type in your address.