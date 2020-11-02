Kansas Senate race’s last days: events, parade, some hunting

Sen. Barbara Bollier and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Roger Marshall did some early morning hunting in the final days of his campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, while Democrat Barbara Bollier filled her last weekend with online and in-person events.

Marshall and Bollier are finishing up the most expensive political campaign in state history.

Marshall, his 21-year-old son and two friends bagged a dozen ducks and four speckled-belly geese Saturday morning in south-central Kansas before he headed to a parade for President Donald Trump in Hutchinson.

Bollier’s weekend schedule included a half dozen in-person appearances in northeast Kansas, along with three virtual events.

