WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Election Day, Kansas voters had to decide whether to retain six of the seven Kansas Supreme Court justices. In past elections, Kansas voters have always retained the justices. This year, some people think that could change.

What is new this time is the controversy that arose over the Kansas Supreme Court’s 6-1 decision in 2019 that protected abortion rights. Justices Dan Biles and Marla Luckert decided in favor of abortion rights. Justice Caleb Stegall is the one justice who dissented.

The other three justices, appointed after the 2019 decision, were appointed by Governor Laura Kelly, who has consistently supported abortion rights. They are Justices Melissa Taylor Standridge, K.J. Wall, and Evelyn Wilson.