WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The race for Kansas treasurer is very close.

The incumbent is Democrat Lynn Rogers. Rogers had been Governor Laura Kelly's lieutenant governor until Kelly asked him to take over as state treasurer after the previous treasurer, Jake LaTurner, was elected to Congress.

His Republican opponent, State Rep. Steven Johnson, got a head start on campaign commercials. While Rogers did not have an opponent in the August primary, Johnson did. He faced a tough race against Republican State Senator Caryn Tyson. The primary race was close, but Johnson won.

The third candidate is Libertarian Steve Roberts, a retired engineer who served eight years on the Kansas State Board of Education.