Kansas voters cast record number of advance ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have cast a record number of advance ballots.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office said 770,324 Kansas voters had returned mail-in or advance in-person ballots as of Sunday.

Local election officials mailed out 508,187 ballots and have received 422,104, or about 83%, of them back.

That is more than double the number people who voted by mail in the 2016 general election. Another 348,220 Kansans voted in-person at advance polling sites as of Sunday.

