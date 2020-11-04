Kansas voters elect Stephanie Byers, state’s first openly transgender lawmaker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A retired music teacher in Wichita will become the first openly transgender member of the Kansas Legislature.

Stephanie Byers will join the ranks of other transgender people who have served in legislatures in other states, including four who currently hold such office.

With all Kansas election precincts reporting to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday morning, the Democrat candidate held 54% of the votes for District 86 of Kansas Congress. Her GOP competitor Cyndi Howerton had 46%, comparatively.

Byers was teaching band and orchestra at Wichita High School North when, in August 2014, she publicly, as she put it, “presented as my authentic self” to students and staff. She called the support in the building incredible.

In 2018 she was named the Educator of the Year by GLSEN, an organization that creates safe schools for LGBTQ youth.

Byers district previously backed President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

There are currently four openly transgender people serving in state Legislatures: Danica Roem in Virginia, Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon in New Hampshire, and Brianna Titone in Colorado.

