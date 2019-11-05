Kansas voters head to the polls to elect city leaders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters across Kansas are heading to the polls today to choose city and school district leadership.

In Sedgwick County, the polls opened at 6 a.m. Our crews report seeing a decent turnout so far.

Those who voted this morning tell KSN they were able to get through the whole process in less than five minutes. The time could take a little longer over the lunch hour and as people head home from work.

Depending on where you live, you could have anywhere from a couple items on your ballot to nearly a dozen.

The high-profile Wichita mayoral race is getting a lot of people to the polls.

“I vote every year, but the mayoral race this year was of particular interest,” said Spencer Tepe, a Wichita voter.

Candidate and incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell voted this morning.

“We’re just glad this day is here,” said Longwell. “This has been the craziest election ever, absolutely craziest election ever, and it has been one that has not been focused on ideas and that’s a bit of a shame.”

Longwell is highlighting the progress made in Wichita in his last four years as mayor.

His challenger, Brandon Whipple, is promising transparency at the city level.

He voted yesterday and says he was happy to see so many other voters taking advantage of advance voting opportunities.

“The way we keep City Hall honest is by having more people involved,” said Whipple. “We want to get people out. We want to get people making sure their voices are heard and it looks like that’s working.”

To see how the Wichita city and school candidates feel about important issues, check their responses to our candidate questionnaires by clicking on Your Local Election Headquarters.

Polls in Kansas close at 7:00 tonight.

Wichita Transit is offering free rides to the polls. Just hope on a bus and know your polling place.

