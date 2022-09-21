WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly was in western Kansas on Tuesday. She was in Edson, Garden City and Ulysses. It is part of the governor’s Prosperity on the Plains tour, where she is holding roundtables with agriculture and economic development leaders to discuss their needs. On Wednesday, she will visit Johnson City, Liberal and Ashland.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Derek Schmidt was in Wichita campaigning about school safety. He was joined by Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and Kansas Fraternal Order of Police president Casey Slaughter. It came a week after Wichita decided to put metal detectors in high schools.

“That’s the type of local decision that fits a local need that we need to be doing more of to support at the state level, for example, by expanding the school safety grant program to make sure that local leaders as law enforcement and education figure what’s the right and smartest move to keep their kids safe,” Schmidt said.

A poll released Wednesday shows Kelly and Schmidt in a tight race. Kelly holds a slight lead, but the difference is within the margin of error.