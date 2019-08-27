KMUW to host mayoral debate as part of Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KMUW 89.1-FM will host a mayoral candidate debate at the September Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap, in partnership with the Wichita Eagle and the Kansas Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The debate will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Roxy’s Downtown. The address is 412 1/2 East Douglas. Appetizers begin at 5:30 p.m. The debate will begin at 6 p.m.

To submit a question, email info@kmuw.org or use the Two-Way Radio feature on the new KMUW app to send a voice message.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories