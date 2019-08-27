KMUW to host mayoral debate as part of Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KMUW 89.1-FM will host a mayoral candidate debate at the September Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap, in partnership with the Wichita Eagle and the Kansas Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The debate will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Roxy’s Downtown. The address is 412 1/2 East Douglas. Appetizers begin at 5:30 p.m. The debate will begin at 6 p.m.

To submit a question, email info@kmuw.org or use the Two-Way Radio feature on the new KMUW app to send a voice message.

