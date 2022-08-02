TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general.

He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.

FILE – Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions during an Associated Press interview in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.on Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2022, file photo, Kansas state Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, presides as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during a meeting at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Warren is running for Kansas attorney general. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010.

But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.