Kris Kobach visits Wichita to educate the public on constitutional rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United States Senate candidate Kris Kobach was in Wichita this afternoon to educate people on their constitutional rights.

The former Republican Secretary of State of Kansas says many Americans are not aware of their rights when it comes to the constitution, specifically gun rights. More than 50 people sat down to hear what Kobach had to say.

“Right now, so many of the United States Senate apparently have not read the constitution and seemed the think the federal government can do whatever it wants to,” Kobach said. “That is not true at all. They can only do a limited amount of things that the founding fathers listed.”

Kobach is in competition, on the Republican side, with Bryan Pruitt, Roger Marshall, Dave Lindstrom, and Susan Wagle.

For the Democrats so far, there is Nancy Boyda, Barry Grissom, and Usha Reddi in competition for the senate seat.