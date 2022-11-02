WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, 50.4% of Kansans polled said they would vote for former President Donald Trump instead of President Joe Biden if the 2024 election were held today. Biden is 13.6 percentage points behind, with 36.8% of those polled saying they would vote for him.

The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll was conducted last Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The sample consisted of 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

Question: In a hypothetical match-up, if the 2024 Presidential Election were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for at this time?

Candidate Frequency Percent Donald Trump 504 50.4 Joe Biden 368 36.8 Someone else 99 9.9 Undecided 29 2.9 Total 1000 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

In 2020, 56.2% of Kansans voted for Trump, while 41.6% voted for Biden.

Next is a look at how the poll’s 2024 question looks when considering party registration.

Crosstabulation of questions: What is your party registration? + In a hypothetical match-up, if the 2024 Presidential Election were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for at this time?

Party registration Trump Biden Someone else Undecided Total Democrat 5.7% 86.0% 6.8% 1.4% 100.0 Republican 78.7% 11.1% 8.0% 2.2% 100.0 Independent or other 48.5% 29.6% 16.5% 5.4% 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The majority of both Republicans and independent voters in Kansas would vote for Trump. However, those polled showed they were less supportive of the candidates now than in 2020:

Question: Who did you vote for in the 2020 election?

Candidate Frequency Percent Donald Trump 538 53.8 Joe Biden 394 39.4 Someone else 50 5.0 Did not vote 18 1.8 Total 1000 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The poll also asked what people think about how Biden is doing as president.

Question: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Joe Biden is doing as president?

Answer Frequency Percent Approve 329 32.9 Disapprove 587 58.7 Neutral/No opinion 84 8.4 Total 1000 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.