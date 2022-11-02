WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, 50.4% of Kansans polled said they would vote for former President Donald Trump instead of President Joe Biden if the 2024 election were held today. Biden is 13.6 percentage points behind, with 36.8% of those polled saying they would vote for him.
The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll was conducted last Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The sample consisted of 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.
Question: In a hypothetical match-up, if the 2024 Presidential Election were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for at this time?
|Candidate
|Frequency
|Percent
|Donald Trump
|504
|50.4
|Joe Biden
|368
|36.8
|Someone else
|99
|9.9
|Undecided
|29
|2.9
|Total
|1000
|100.0
In 2020, 56.2% of Kansans voted for Trump, while 41.6% voted for Biden.
Next is a look at how the poll’s 2024 question looks when considering party registration.
Crosstabulation of questions: What is your party registration? + In a hypothetical match-up, if the 2024 Presidential Election were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for at this time?
|Party registration
|Trump
|Biden
|Someone else
|Undecided
|Total
|Democrat
|5.7%
|86.0%
|6.8%
|1.4%
|100.0
|Republican
|78.7%
|11.1%
|8.0%
|2.2%
|100.0
|Independent or other
|48.5%
|29.6%
|16.5%
|5.4%
|100.0
The majority of both Republicans and independent voters in Kansas would vote for Trump. However, those polled showed they were less supportive of the candidates now than in 2020:
Question: Who did you vote for in the 2020 election?
|Candidate
|Frequency
|Percent
|Donald Trump
|538
|53.8
|Joe Biden
|394
|39.4
|Someone else
|50
|5.0
|Did not vote
|18
|1.8
|Total
|1000
|100.0
The poll also asked what people think about how Biden is doing as president.
Question: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Joe Biden is doing as president?
|Answer
|Frequency
|Percent
|Approve
|329
|32.9
|Disapprove
|587
|58.7
|Neutral/No opinion
|84
|8.4
|Total
|1000
|100.0
Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.
