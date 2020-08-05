KSN Political Analyst Jeff Jarman analyzes the Senate race in our state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Political Analyst Jeff Jarman joined KSN anchors Jeff Herndon and Emily Younger to analyze the Senate race in our state. Click the video above to watch.

Tuesday evening, Kansas Republicans nominated Rep. Roger Marshall over Kris Kobach.

The results of primary were in line with the GOP establishment’s backing of the two-term western Kansas congressman in hopes of keeping the open seat out of play in the November election.

Many Republicans worried about Kobach winning the nomination because the former Kansas secretary of state is known nationally for advocating restrictive immigration polices and lost the 2018 Kansas governor’s race after alienating independent and moderate Republican voters.

Marshall faces Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the November election for retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. She’s raised more than $8 million for her campaign.

