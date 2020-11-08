KSN Political Analyst weighs in on the road ahead for President-Elect Joe Biden

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Democratic Nominee Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

KSN Political Analyst Jeff Jarman, said this is not a traditional presidential election year.

“Once, an election is called it really marks a moment in time where we change from campaigning to move toward governing,” Jarman said.

A transition currently on hold for President-Elect Joe Biden. As President Donald Trump and his administration wait to concede and take legal action.

“The question of whether he files lawsuits is different from whether or not he will be victorious in those lawsuits and undo the election outcome in multiple states, that’s a very tall order,” he said.

Jarman said he believes it’s unlikely the election results reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

“At this point, there hasn’t even been sufficient evidence of actual voter fraud and definitely not evidence on a magnitude that would undo multiple state outcomes. I’m just not sure that this case will ever reach the United States Supreme Court,” he said.

The 2020 Presidential Election set a record in ballots cast for both candidates.

“I think it’s a sign of the real division in our politics and in our culture,” Jarman said.

Jarman said Biden’s biggest challenge will be uniting Americans.

“He faces a divided country, a divided congress, and a bitter politics that will take a real effort to try to overcome,” he said. “How he manages the first 100 days could help set a tone of change in the country.”

