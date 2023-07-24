WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday is the last day to request a ballot by mail for the upcoming primary election.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office offers a VoterView website. If you click this link, it will let you confirm that you are registered to vote, find out if you are registered for a particular political party, and find your polling place. In some elections, it will also show you your sample ballot.

The primary election will be on Tuesday, August 1. In Wichita, voters are choosing a mayor, three City Council members, and three school board members.

Some races have too many candidates and require a primary election:

Nine people are running for Wichita mayor.

Four people are running for the Wichita City Council District 4 seat.

Five people want the Wichita Public Schools, USD 259 Board of Education at-large seat.

People who vote in the Aug. 1 primary election will whittle down those three races to just two candidates per race.

Eleven satellite centers will open up later this week in Sedgwick County.

The satellite locations:

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita

Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita

The hours at the satellite locations follow:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29

If you want to vote on Aug. 1, Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.