WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University held the latest mayoral forum between candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu on Wednesday afternoon, with the target audience being college voters.

Many of the topics stemmed from public transportation, keeping cannabis decriminalized and affordable housing.

“I would just like to see the city to keep pushing the housing aspect. Keep pushing for more opportunities for younger people,” Wichita resident Christian Loeffler said.

Making sure that young professionals stay in Wichita is also a priority that both mayoral candidates expressed during their time on stage, which hit home for Loeffler.

“Keeping younger folks here. Providing more opportunities for younger folks is pretty much the lifeblood of the city. If you can’t keep the city growing, it will go the other direction,” Loeffler said.

Wichita State University held the latest mayoral forum between candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu on Oct. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Human rights was also a top discussion during the forum, which made 18-year-old WSU student Evelyn Lewis question the protection of the LGBTQ community.

“What I am most interested in is trans rights and LGBTQ rights in general. So clearing up wording and laws is incredibly important,” Lewis said.

The push to have students and the younger demographic show up at polls is what Loeffler wants to see this upcoming election cycle.

“If you have something you want to advocate for, go look for a way to advocate for it each and every day and then go vote when the opportunity comes,” Loeffler said.

WSU students will also have a chance to learn about the candidates running for seats on the Wichita school board. The university is hosting that forum on Wednesday, Oct. 25, starting at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the upcoming election, click here.