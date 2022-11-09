GALENA, Kan. (KSNF) — One Kansas candidate who ran for reelection to Congress returned to his hometown of Galena for election night.

An election night watch party was held outside Gravy’s Place in downtown Galena. After the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, supporters and campaign staff gathered there to watch election returns.

The event quickly turned into a big celebration when incumbent U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner showed up to announce that he would continue to represent the 2nd District of Kansas. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press officially called the race for the Republican Congressman.

LaTurner ran for reelection against Democrat Patrick Schmidt.

Schmidt posted a message on social media thanking his supporters and congratulating LaTurner.

“I am incredibly proud of the race we ran, and even though we came up short, I will continue to work to advance the issues that are so important for the people of Kansas,” he said.

LaTurner said announcing his campaign victory in Galena was very special to him and his family.

“Galena is my hometown. This is a wonderful community that helped raise me, and so to be able to come back here on election night is a tremendous treat for me, and it’s like a lot of small towns across the country. People here are hard-working. They’re decent, and they’re faithful,” he said.