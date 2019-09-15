Laura Kelly, Jeff Colyer to visit Wichita speaking on education initiatives and the constitution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The days until November 5 are growing shorter, and many are thinking about their local and state elections.

In Wichita, the race for mayor will have he incumbent, Jeff Longwell, up against Brandon Whipple.

On Monday, September 16, Governor Laura Kelly will be in Wichita for the honorary signing of a new initiative called “A-OK,” and it will allow adults without their high school diploma to study in post-secondary programs. Upon completion, they will be awarded a high school equivalency, making them immediately available to join the workforce.

Former Kansas governor Jeff Colyer will also be in Wichita Monday, speaking at Friends University for Constitution Day. It is an annual holiday that celebrates the United States Constitution, and those who have become US citizens.

