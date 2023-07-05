WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Less than one week remains before the July 11 deadline for Sedgwick County residents to register to vote in the 2023 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Voters will decide five races/issues on the ballot:

Wichita Mayor

Wichita City Council, District 4

Wichita USD 259 School Board, At-Large

Cheney USD 268 School Board, At-Large

Park City local sales tax question

To cast a ballot in the primary election, a person must be:

A citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old

Registered to vote by July 11, 2023

Online voter registration applications are available by clicking here. Citizens who have already registered to vote need to update their information on record if they have moved, changed their name or want to change their political party affiliation. Voters can check their registration status here.

For more election information and a calendar of important dates, visit the Sedgwick County Election Office.