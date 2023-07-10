WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas primary is about three weeks away, on Aug. 1. Early voting starts one week from Monday. You must register to vote by Tuesday.

The Co-President of the League of Women Voters says local elections are where you see the immediate effects in your communities, and you have the geographic power to hold politicians accountable.

Elected leaders play a role in several community issues.

“Their decisions that they’re making at the city and state level have much more of an impact than what goes on in Washington, so these are some of the most important elections that will have an effect on your daily life,” Sedgwick Co. Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said.

The League of Women Voters focuses on education.

“It’s important that you understand who it is you’re voting for, what they stand for, what they’re promising and what they’re likely to be able to actually deliver,” Co-president of The League Nancy Brown said. “We don’t want them going into their polling booth and going, I don’t know.”

They are targeting groups historically underrepresented.

“We are out frequently at things like ICT streets, we were at pride festival, the various ethnic festivals so that we’re there for everyone to see us,” Brown said. “We have worked significantly with the ethnic associations because they’re not being heard, and they tend to be the ones with the greatest needs.”

With only a few issues on the ballot, it’s expected to take a matter of minutes to cast your vote and represent your community.

To see demographics for Sedgwick County, click here.