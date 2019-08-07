Longwell, Whipple to face-off for Mayor of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The mayoral race for Wichita comes down to the incumbent and the state legislator after Tuesday night’s primary.

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and Kansas Rep. Brandon Whipple (D-96) start their campaign for the general election tonight after earning the most votes in the primary.

Longwell dominated the 9-candidate field with 32 percent of the vote (7,136 votes). Whipple took 26 percent of the vote (5,729 votes).

Whipple and Lyndy Wells were in a tight race for the 2nd place position. Wells had 25 percent of the vote, being only 160 votes behind Whipple.

Whipple is a Democrat representing southern Wichita in the Kansas House of Representatives. He tells KSN in a candidate profile he wants Wichitans to trust city hall again.

“Currently, City Hall is run by connected insiders who do not spend enough time listening to the people who elected them,” Whipple wrote. “Big decisions are being made behind closed doors without public input. If we want to compete with our sister cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, we need innovative leadership willing to talk to the people and put their ideas into action.”

Longwell is the incumbent Mayor of Wichita. Some say his latest claim to fame is the new baseball stadium for Wichita’s new minor league baseball team. He hopes to continue his work by winning the 2019 general election.

