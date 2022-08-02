MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Poll workers at the Maize Recreation Center polling location made the wrong decision in telling voters who arrived and were in line before 7 p.m. that they would need to go to another location in order to vote, according to Sedgwick County.

Dawn Johanson was one of the voters told to leave. She said while she was in the line that wrapped around the building, she only moved six to eight feet.

“A lady came out walking through the parking lot. She said the computers are done, they are going to be done for two hours. Go to Life Church.”

She said everyone then scrambled to their cars to see who could get to life church first.

Once at Life Church, Johanson said she and other voters from the Maize Recreation Center polling location were told they had to vote provisionally. She said that took a long time.

Sedgwick County says the decision was not made in conjunction with the Sedgwick County Election Office and that election workers do not have the authority to make that decision.

“This was an inappropriate decision made by the election workers,” said Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “This was immediately addressed with those workers.”

Sedgwick County said those who arrived at a different polling location after being turned away from the Maize Recreation Center polling location were allowed to vote provisionally.

According to Sedgwick County, all polling sites have been directed to keep track of this information so that the Election Office can work to make sure those votes get addressed properly.