Mann, Barnett win primaries in Kansas’ 1st District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District.

Mann defeated eye surgeon and Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford, physician’s assistant Jerry Molstad and reverend Michael Soetaert.

Kali Barnett will face Salina real estate broker and Mann in the November contest for the congressional seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, who on Tuesday won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Mann campaigned a an anti-abortion, pro-gun candidate. He said he planned to support President Donald Trump’s policies.

The mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

The seat hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s. It’s one of the nation’s most Republican districts and has elected three congressmen who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

LATEST STORIES: