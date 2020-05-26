Marshall fights to be ‘Doc’ on ballot for Kansas Senate race

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Senate candidate Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., answers a question during a GOP senatorial debate In Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, May 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A leading candidate for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas wants to be listed as Roger “Doc” Marshall on the ballot.

The secretary of state’s office has denied the western Kansas congressman’s request, and a state board will decide whether “Doc” is an nifty nickname or a prohibited professional title.

Marshall also is an obstetrician. Kansas law allows candidates to list nicknames on the ballot, and Marshall’s campaign says that’s what “Doc” is.

But state law generally prohibits listing titles, and that’s what the secretary of state’s office sees “Doc” as. A state board will hear Marshall’s appeal. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories