Marshall fights to be ‘Doc’ on ballot for Kansas Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A leading candidate for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas wants to be listed as Roger “Doc” Marshall on the ballot.

The secretary of state’s office has denied the western Kansas congressman’s request, and a state board will decide whether “Doc” is an nifty nickname or a prohibited professional title.

Marshall also is an obstetrician. Kansas law allows candidates to list nicknames on the ballot, and Marshall’s campaign says that’s what “Doc” is.

But state law generally prohibits listing titles, and that’s what the secretary of state’s office sees “Doc” as. A state board will hear Marshall’s appeal.

