WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few dozen voters gathered at Botanica on Wednesday to have a small group discussion with the candidates for mayor.

All age groups were welcome to attend. Candidates went table to table in a “speed dating” type atmosphere as they answered any questions attendees had for them.

Many viewed it as a great opportunity to meet candidates face to face before making their decision on the Aug. 1 ballot.

Wichita native Reeya Kamath discussed how she learned a lot about issues she was concerned about after she returned home for summer break after her first year at the University of Kansas.

“I think as a young person, especially as a child of immigrants, it’s really important for me to be in the know about what’s going on in the city, and city leaders, who make really important decisions about what’s going on in our day to day lives,” said KU student Reeya Kamath.

She hopes concerns about public transportation will get a closer look.

Other concerns came from individuals like long-time Wichita resident Vicki Mork.

“I’d like to see some of the neighborhoods that aren’t doing so well if we could raise them up a little bit and not just let them keep descending into a bad state,” said Mork.

Attendees also added that they were able to address issues like public safety and traffic.

The election is Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the vote will dwindle from the nine candidates running for mayor to a final two.