MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Several school bond projects were on the ballots Tuesday night. McPherson has one, but their voters will not find out if it passes on Tuesday.

The McPherson County Clerk Hollie Melroy says they replaced their central counting machine Monday night to make sure they were ready to count ballots for the school bond.

Melroy says it was working Tuesday morning, but it quit working before 9 p.m., and they are unable to finish the count until the new machine arrives.

The new machine is on the way from Omaha, Nebraska. Melroy says they plan to count the remaining 5,000 votes when it arrives around 1 a.m.

The unofficial results are close. At this time, the bond project is passing with 550 votes. The “no” votes are just 23 behind with 527.

The $88.5 million bond would create a new academic building at the high school, replacing the old structure from the 1960s. It would connect to an updated fine arts section. The bond provides HVAC updates to every school in the district. Furthermore, it would install more safe routes in the middle schools and elementary schools.

We will continue to update voting numbers as we know more.