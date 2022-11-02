WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the general election just under a week away, three out of the five commissioners for Sedgwick County are up for re-election.
On Tuesday, KSN News was joined by Republican Pete Meitzner, who currently represents District 1 in the northeast part of the county. Meitzner is running against Democrat Kelli Grant.
Pete Meitzner interview
Kelli Grant interview
KSN asked both candidates about their accomplishments, the biggest issues the county faces, mental health, the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and what each candidate would hope to accomplish if elected.
Learn more about each of the candidates by reading their answers to our candidate questionnaires:
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.