WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One day before the Aug. 2 Primary Election, some voters are asking questions about what they call “misleading” text messages about the constitutional amendment ballot question.

KSN started receiving calls and emails from viewers across the state about a text message that was sent out Monday, Aug. 1. The texts were sent from a variety of 888 numbers.

The text reads, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health. Stop2End”

Text sent to KSN from multiple viewers on Aug. 1, 2022, concerned it was misleading voters ahead of election day.

When KSN called several of the 888 numbers we received, we got an automated message that says, “Your call cannot be completed as dialed.”

When KSN replied to the text messages, we received this message: “Thank you for your response. We are getting a huge volume of messages. Our team will review them all and get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you!”

KSN has not heard back.

The text messages do not indicate what campaign is sending them or what choice women will have if they vote “yes.” Many viewers reached out to KSN, concerned that the text was misleading voters about what a “yes” vote means. A yes vote would change the Kansas constitution to indicate that “the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.”

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission has tweeted a thread about the texts many Kansans are receiving. The commission points out that text messages about constitutional ballot initiatives do not require disclosure as to who paid for the text, or what campaign is behind it, contrary to what is required for text messages in support of a specific candidate. The commission also says that there is no law in Kansas that requires that the information being sent out is accurate.

We have received many questions regarding text message advocacy about the constitutional amendment vote. This thread is intended to answer the two questions we have received most commonly today. #ksleg First, under current law, text message advocacy about constitutional ballot initiatives does not require paid-for disclaimers. The constitutional amendment attribution statute only addresses paid communication through newspapers, radio, and TV, or any (paid or unpaid) communication through fliers, brochures, and political fact sheets. Paid text messages that advocate for candidates do require attribution, but constitutional ballot initiatives do not. Constitutional ballot initiative advocacy falls under a different statute that includes nothing about text messaging or anything similar. For candidates, the Ethics Commission issued an advisory opinion in 2020 that held that paid text message communication for candidates requires a paid-for attribution at the beginning of the message, similar to robocalls advocating for candidates. The statute requiring attribution for constitutional ballot initiative advocacy (K.S.A. 25-2407) was originally passed in 1973 and was amended once in 2007. Therefore, text message advocacy about a constitutional amendment does not require a paid for disclaimer. The second question we have received is whether any law under our jurisdiction requires accuracy of communications. In 2004, the Commission specifically addressed this question and noted that “nothing in the [Campaign Finance] Act addresses the use of misleading advertising.” The Legislature handles updating and amending these statutes. We often work with the Legislature on these items when asked. If you believe a statute needs correction or amendment, of course feel free to reach out to your legislators.” @KansasEthics Kansas Governmental Ethics Comimission Twitter Account

Here is what voting “yes” or “no” means:

“Yes” vote means changing the Kansas Constitution

The Kansas Bill of Rights currently has 21 sections. If voters approve the amendment, it would add another section stating that “the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.”

The wording of the ballot question is confusing to some people. Some commercials have implied that voting “yes” will mean an abortion ban in Kansas. Voting “yes” is not an automatic ban on abortion, but it leaves the future of abortion rights up to state lawmakers.

Political analyst Bob Beatty said, “The entire issue would go to the legislature. It would be out of the hands of the state supreme court, and whatever the legislature wanted to do, they could do.”

Abortion-rights groups argue that since Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court if the proposed amendment passes, the Kansas Legislature will likely increase limits on abortions or ban abortions altogether.

“No” vote means no change to the Kansas Constitution

A “no” vote does not automatically change any of the current laws regulating abortion and would keep the Kansas Constitution as it is. There are currently a number of laws regulating abortion, limiting private and public health insurance coverage of abortion and restricting the use of public funds.

Anti-abortion groups argue that the 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that the state Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion puts all limits or statutes on abortion in jeopardy without the proposed amendment.

