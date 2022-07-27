WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office says more early voting centers will open Thursday and Friday. The hours on those days will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is the list of centers.

Bel Aire City Building7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
Goddard District Conference Center315 S. Main, Goddard
Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave., Haysville
Machinists Building3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
Park City City Hall1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
Reformation Lutheran7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
SEIU Building3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
Valley Center Community Cente314 Clay, Valley Center
Westlink Church of Christ10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

For more information, call the Election Office at 316-660-7100 or visit them online.