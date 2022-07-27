WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office says more early voting centers will open Thursday and Friday. The hours on those days will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is the list of centers.

Bel Aire City Building 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire Goddard District Conference Center 315 S. Main, Goddard Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita Haysville Community Library 210 Hays Ave., Haysville Machinists Building 3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita Park City City Hall 1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita Reformation Lutheran 7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita Sedgwick County Extension Office 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita SEIU Building 3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church 5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita St. Andrew’s Lutheran 2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita Valley Center Community Cente 314 Clay, Valley Center Westlink Church of Christ 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita Woodlawn Methodist Church 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

For more information, call the Election Office at 316-660-7100 or visit them online.