WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office says more early voting centers will open Thursday and Friday. The hours on those days will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is the list of centers.
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
|Goddard District Conference Center
|315 S. Main, Goddard
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave., Haysville
|Machinists Building
|3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
|Park City City Hall
|1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
|Reformation Lutheran
|7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
|Sedgwick County Extension Office
|7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
|SEIU Building
|3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
|5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita
|St. Andrew’s Lutheran
|2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
|Valley Center Community Cente
|314 Clay, Valley Center
|Westlink Church of Christ
|10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
|Woodlawn Methodist Church
|431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
For more information, call the Election Office at 316-660-7100 or visit them online.