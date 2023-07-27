WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Thursday, Sedgwick County voters have more places to vote early instead of waiting for Tuesday’s primary election.

The Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita, has been offering early voting since July 17. The remaining early hours there are:

Thursday and Friday, July 27 – 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to noon

Eleven more voting sites open Thursday and will be open Friday and Saturday, too.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29

The satellite locations:

If you are a Sedgwick County voter, you can vote at any early voting place.

But if you plan to vote on election day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Click here to find your polling site. Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.