WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Thursday, Sedgwick County voters have more places to vote early instead of waiting for Tuesday’s primary election.
The Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita, has been offering early voting since July 17. The remaining early hours there are:
- Thursday and Friday, July 27 – 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to noon
Eleven more voting sites open Thursday and will be open Friday and Saturday, too.
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29
The satellite locations:
- Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
- Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita
- Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita
- Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita
- St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita
- Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita
If you are a Sedgwick County voter, you can vote at any early voting place.
But if you plan to vote on election day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Click here to find your polling site. Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.