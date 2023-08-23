WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2023 General Municipal Election is coming up in November.

The State of Kansas is in need of poll workers to help with the upcoming election. In Kansas, teenagers as young as 16 can volunteer to work at the polls.

Volunteers over the age of 18 will need to be registered to vote, and all volunteers must be American citizens. All volunteers will undergo training and will take an oath of office before they can work.

All volunteers will be compensated for their time.

Those interested in volunteering can contact their local election office, call the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office at 1-800-262-8683, or fill out an online application.