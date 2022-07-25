WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says 94,736 Kansans have already cast an early ballot in the Aug. 2 primary.

Of the people who have voted so far:

39,704 are registered as Democrat

41,414 are registered as Republican

447 are registered as Libertarian

13,171 are unregistered

Usually, a primary election is only for voters registered as Republican or Democrat because it is their chance to choose the party candidate that goes on to the November general election.

But all registered Kansas voters can vote in this primary because the Value Them Both constitutional amendment is on the ballot. The amendment may be the only item on your ballot if you are not registered as a Democrat or a Republican.

Of the people who have already voted, 29,210 mailed in their ballot, while 65,526 voted in person.

If you want to vote in person before Aug. 2, contact your county election official for the voting location.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is tomorrow, July 26. Submit your application to your county election official.

After you fill out your advance ballot, the ballot must be postmarked on or before election day. It must arrive at the county election office by the close of business on the Friday after the election.

If you requested an advance ballot but change your mind and want to vote in person, you will be given a provisional ballot. It is a way to make sure you only vote once.

To find your polling place on Aug. 2, visit the VoterView website.