More than a dozen in-person early voting centers open in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you want to vote early and in-person Sedgwick County will open more than a dozen early voting centers Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 27, is also the last day you can request a mail-in ballot. Download an application online from The Kansas Secretary of State webstite. Applications must be submitted at your local election office.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3.

Sedgwick County Early Vote Centers

INTRUST BANK Arena
500 East Waterman, Wichita, Kansas

Bel Aire City Building
7651 East Central Park, Bel Aire, Kansas

Goddard District Conference Center
315 South Main, Goddard, Kansas

Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas

Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Avenue, Haysville, Kansas

SEIU Building
3340 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas

Sharon Baptist Church
2221 South Oliver, Wichita, Kansas

Westlink Chuch of Christ
10025 West Central Avenue, Wichita, Kansas

Woodland Lakes Community Church
770 South Greenwich Road, Wichita, Kansas

Sedgwick County Election Office
510 North Main Suite 101 Wichita, Kansas

Machinist Building
3830 South Meridian Avenue, Wichita, Kansas

Park City City Hall
1941 East 61st Street North, Park City, Kansas

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 East 25th Street North, Wichita, Kansas

Reformation Lutheran
7601 East 13th Street North, Wichita, Kansas

Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 West 21st Street North, Wichita, Kansas

St. Andrews Lutheran
2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita, Kansas

Valley Center Community Center
314 Clay, Valley Center, Kansas

Woodlawn Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Boulevard, Derby, Kansas

Station hours can be found on the Sedgwick County website. Remember to bring a photo ID to in-person polling locations.

