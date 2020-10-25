More than a dozen in-person early voting centers open in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you want to vote early and in-person Sedgwick County will open more than a dozen early voting centers Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 27, is also the last day you can request a mail-in ballot. Download an application online from The Kansas Secretary of State webstite. Applications must be submitted at your local election office.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3.

Sedgwick County Early Vote Centers

Station hours can be found on the Sedgwick County website. Remember to bring a photo ID to in-person polling locations.

