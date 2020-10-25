More than a dozen in-person early voting centers open in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you want to vote early and in-person Sedgwick County will open more than a dozen early voting centers Tuesday.
Tuesday, October 27, is also the last day you can request a mail-in ballot. Download an application online from The Kansas Secretary of State webstite. Applications must be submitted at your local election office.
Completed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3.
Sedgwick County Early Vote Centers
INTRUST BANK Arena
500 East Waterman, Wichita, Kansas
Bel Aire City Building
7651 East Central Park, Bel Aire, Kansas
Goddard District Conference Center
315 South Main, Goddard, Kansas
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas
Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Avenue, Haysville, Kansas
SEIU Building
3340 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas
Sharon Baptist Church
2221 South Oliver, Wichita, Kansas
Westlink Chuch of Christ
10025 West Central Avenue, Wichita, Kansas
Woodland Lakes Community Church
770 South Greenwich Road, Wichita, Kansas
Sedgwick County Election Office
510 North Main Suite 101 Wichita, Kansas
Machinist Building
3830 South Meridian Avenue, Wichita, Kansas
Park City City Hall
1941 East 61st Street North, Park City, Kansas
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 East 25th Street North, Wichita, Kansas
Reformation Lutheran
7601 East 13th Street North, Wichita, Kansas
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 West 21st Street North, Wichita, Kansas
St. Andrews Lutheran
2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita, Kansas
Valley Center Community Center
314 Clay, Valley Center, Kansas
Woodlawn Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Boulevard, Derby, Kansas
Station hours can be found on the Sedgwick County website. Remember to bring a photo ID to in-person polling locations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas drivers already experiencing icy road conditions ahead of expected winter weather
- Commissioners Cruse, Dennis react to lawmakers involved in attack ad lawsuit
- Chiefs rout Broncos 43-16 as Mahomes barely breaks a sweat
- Suspect in Leavenworth child abduction, double homicide in custody, yet to be charged
- T.J.’s Forecast: Winter storm moving in, nasty Monday AM commute expected