KANSAS (KSNT) — Estimates from the Kansas Secretary of State guess as much as 53% of eligible residents will vote in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The Kansas Secretary of State said in an email that their guess is based on several factors that include historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, the competitive races happening in the state and 2018 data.

In 2018, an estimated 1,054,622, or 56.4%, of registered voters participated in the election. That year, Democrats made a gain in the House of Representatives, obtaining a majority in the chamber.

As of Friday, Nov. 4, 154,925 advance-by-mail ballots have been sent to Kansas voters. Comparatively, 507,405 advance-by-mail ballots were mailed during the same period in

the 2020 general election. In 2018, 193,627 advance-by-mail ballots were mailed.

By Friday, Nov. 4, 91,544 advance by-mail ballots have been returned to county election offices, compared to 371,012 in the 2020 general election and 122,089 in the 2018 general election.

As of Nov. 4, 191,140 advance in-person votes have been cast. Of those, 66,304 were Democrats, 102,288 were registered Republicans, 905 were registered Libertarians, and 21,643 were registered, unaffiliated voters.

According to the Secretary of State, during the 2020 general election, 271,712 advance in-person ballots were cast. During the 2018 general election, 180,703 advance in-person ballots were cast.

There are, unofficially, 1,975,535 registered Kansas voters, according to the Secretary of State. Of those, 523,317 are registered with the Democratic Party, 883,988 are registered with the Republican Party, 24,230 are registered Libertarians, and 544,000 are unaffiliated.