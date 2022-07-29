WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 25,000 Kansans voted on Thursday, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, 188,798 people had cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the number was 163,562.

Primary elections do not usually generate as much enthusiasm. By this time in the 2018 primary, only 67,323 people had already voted.

However, this primary is similar to the presidential primary of 2020, when 189,774 Kansans had voted by this point.

Political analysts believe the “Value Them Both” amendment on abortion is motivating more voters.

Usually, a primary election is only for voters registered as Republican or Democrat because it is their chance to choose the party candidate that goes on to the November general election.

But all registered Kansas voters can vote in this primary because the constitutional amendment is on the ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office said that the breakdown of early voters is:

76,665 are registered as Democrat

84,897 are registered as Republican

925 are registered as Libertarian

26,311 have not declared a party affiliation

