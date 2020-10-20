Nearly 4,000 ballots with mistake mailed in western Kansas race

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 4,000 ballots for a race in northwest Kansas had a mistake when they were mailed out in Ellis County.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, the Kansas State Senate District 40 race was mistakenly listed as the U.S. Senator 40th District. It features the race between incumbent state Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Goodland, and challenger Larry Dreiling, D-Hays

The Kansas Secretary of State said the local election office has identified each ballot with the typo, and it will be counted by hand. The office also worked with the vendor to correct the mistake so it would not appear on any additional advance voting ballots.

In total, there were 3,881 advance by mail ballots with the error on it.

LATEST STORIES: