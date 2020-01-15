New law on polling places likely won’t be ready this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Secretary of State Scott Schwab says it is unlikely a new law that allows Kansans to vote at the polling station most convenient to them will be in place for this year’s election.

Schwab told the state Senate election committee Tuesday that technical considerations made drafting regulations for the law difficult, meaning the program won’t be ready until next year.

He says if his office tried to rush the process for this year, mistakes would be made. The change was part of a voting reform bill signed last year by Gov. Laura Kelly.

