New law on polling places likely won’t be ready this year

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Voting_371123

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Secretary of State Scott Schwab says it is unlikely a new law that allows Kansans to vote at the polling station most convenient to them will be in place for this year’s election.

Schwab told the state Senate election committee Tuesday that technical considerations made drafting regulations for the law difficult, meaning the program won’t be ready until next year.

He says if his office tried to rush the process for this year, mistakes would be made. The change was part of a voting reform bill signed last year by Gov. Laura Kelly.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories