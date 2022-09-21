TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – New polling results for the Attorney General race in Kansas show Republican Kris Kobach holds a slight lead over Democrat Chris Mann.

This week’s KSN Emerson College / The Hill poll shows that Kobach leads Mann leading 41% to 39%, while 16% of voters are undecided.

In an email just hours after the poll results were released Wednesday morning, Kelli Kee, a spokesperson for Mann’s campaign, said the race is “neck-and-neck.”

“This shows that Kansans are tired of career politicians like Kris Kobach putting partisanship over public safety. They want to see someone like Chris Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor, taking the reins at our top law enforcement office. He’ll crack down on violent crime, protect Kansans from consumer fraud, and defend our constitutional rights. He’ll always do what’s best for Kansas.” Kelli Kee, Chris Mann campaign spokesperson

Kris Kobach, who lost two major races in the past, is planning on a comeback this year.

A representative for the Kobach campaign believes his lead is wider than a few percentage points. J.R. Claeys, a consultant for Kobach’s campaign and Republican Steven Johnson’s campaign for state Treasurer, sent a statement to Kansas Capitol Bureau Wednesday.