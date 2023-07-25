WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who live on the southeast side of Wichita may have to go to a different polling location for next Tuesday’s primary election.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater has changed a polling site for people in eight precincts.

She says Cedar Pointe Church, 9221 E. 31st St. South, will no longer be used as a polling place for the primary election. Instead, voters who were supposed to vote at the church should go to Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S. 127th Street.

The election office is sending letters to the approximately 3,800 voters affected in these precincts:

208

209

230

233

GY02

MI09

MI12

MI22

If you do not know your precinct or want to double-check where you are supposed to vote, click here to check Voter View, a service of the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. If you enter your name and birthdate, you can also see a sample of your ballot.

Sedgwick County polls will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 1.