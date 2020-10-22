New York Times/Siena College Research Institute poll shows Marshall and Bollier in tight race for Kansas Senate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The New York Times/Siena College Research Institute has released a poll on the Kansas Senate race featuring Republican nominee U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier.

They polled 755 likely Kansas voters between Oct 18-20 – asking how they’d vote if the election was today. The poll shows Marshall with a 4% lead. Marshall is polling at 46% to Bollier’s 42%. The margin of error in the polling is plus or minus 4%.

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is retiring after four terms. The GOP has won every Senate race in Kansas since 1932.

Marshall is from the Pawnee Rock Rock area and is an obstetrician who gave up his medical practice for Congress.

Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist and a former moderate Republican who garnered headlines by switching parties in 2018.

On the race for president, the poll shows President Donald Trump with 48% to Joe Biden’s 41%. Again, the margin of error in the polling is plus or minus 4%.

