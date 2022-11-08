WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Voters in two Wichita area school districts voted on bond issues on Tuesday.

In Newton, USD 373 hopes to pass an $8.4 million bond project to fix the issues at Lindley Hall and Santa Fe Center. In June 2021, high winds from a storm tore bricks off the front of Lindley Hall. The school district says they are eligible for additional state aid to help pay both principal and interest on a voted bond issue.

Voters in Winfield USD 465 voted on two proposed issues for schools. The first question, worth $46 million, would build a new K-5 replacement for Lowell and Country View on the district office site. Irving, Whittier and Winfield Middle School would get additions to buildings, including classrooms. Lowell would be repurposed into an education support facility.

The second question, worth $8.7 million, would fund a new sports complex at the high school and middle school and replace four tennis courts.